Man accused of killing step-father in Rowan County, investigators say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges including felony voluntary manslaughter after Rowan County deputies said he severely assaulted his step-father which ultimately led to his death.

On Wednesday, April 1, deputies were called to Yost Road in Salisbury for a reported assault. As they arrived at the scene, deputies found Abe Alexander Helms, 40, along with his 40-year-old girlfriend, 68-year-old mother, and 61-year-old step-father.

Deputies were informed that Helms had come home intoxicated and assaulted his girlfriend, mother, and step-father. Helms also damaged the house by breaking out windows, which caused extensive damage to the home.

Helms was reportedly still being combative and ignored deputies’ commands and had to be restrained.

Deputies said Helms was bleeding from injuries he received while he attempted to destroy the home, and was taken to Novant Rowan Hospital to be treated.

Helms was charged with simple assault, two counts of assault on a female, and damage to property.

The victims were seen by EMS at the scene but declined to be transported to the hospital. After deputies and EMS cleared the scene, the step-father, Raymond Eugene Drye, was transported to Atrium Cabarrus after he began having pain in his head from the assault.

Shortly after Drye arrived at the hospital his condition became critical and around 2 p.m. on April 1, he died.

Atrium hospital staff contacted Capt. Moose at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and reported Drye’s death which appeared to have been the result of the assault. An autopsy was requested and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Division Investigators were assigned to continue the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that Mr. Drye’s death was caused by the head injury he received in the assault from Abe Helms, and was ruled a homicide, deputies said.

Abe Helms was charged and received an additional bond of $250,000 on top of the $2,500 bond he was issued on earlier said charges. He remains at the Rowan County Detention Center.