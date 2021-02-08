SC man, 18, charged with attempted murder after shooting his mother during an argument, deputies say

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old has been arrested on attempted murder charges after authorities say he shot his mother several times during an argument.

A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home off Mount Pleasant Drive in the Moncks Corner area on Sunday after dispatch received a call from a woman who had been shot.

According to an incident report, deputies met with the victim, who had apparent wounds to the chest and head. She told them that her son, Darion Brown, shot her multiple times during an argument and then ran away.

The report states she was in and out of consciousness and was bleeding at the time. She was taken to Trident Hospital for treatment.

Deputies say the suspect walked out of the woodline while investigators were still at the scene and he was immediately taken into custody.

The victim’s condition is unknown.