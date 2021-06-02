Making a comeback? How to handle the return to handshakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you’ve started socializing more lately or you’re heading back to the office, you may have noticed that greetings are a little awkward right now.

The standard ‘hello’ is pretty automatic for us here in the U.S; we use it when meeting some new, making a deal, or to say ‘congratulations,’ but the gesture of goodwill has been wiped out with the pandemic.

Regardless of how you felt about the handshake before COVID, FOX 46 learned that one thing is at least clear: people miss just being connected to people.

A handshake can say a lot about a person: How confident they are, if they’re genuine, aggressive, warm, aloof, or anything in between.

If you ask Donna Knorr, an etiquette consultant for the Piedmont School of Etiquette, the handshake is practically in our DNA.

“It’s a part of our culture. It’s a part of our heritage,” she said.

Right now, as the country eases slowly out of the pandemic, no one really knows what to do after more than a year of no contact.

“I feel like we always get stuck between the fist bump and the handshake,” said Peter Stuppard of Charlotte.

Knorr said that she’s taught the ‘correct’ handshake to her adult and younger students for years, but in midway though 2021, is the handshake correct?

“For me it feels premature,” said Dr. Genevieve Brauning, the Lead Physician for Novant Health South Park in Charlotte.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Dr. Brauning said germs just love our hands.

“The palms of our hands are a really easy surface for bacteria, viruses, infections to adhere to and they are some of the dirtier places on our bodies,” she explained.

That’s why she suggests finding something other than a handshake to greet someone.

She said, “Handshake being the least safe, fist bump next, and then elbow.”

Dr. Brauning added that if the handshake survives this time, it should be quickly followed with handwashing and/or sanitizer.

Knorr has a slightly more optimistic view.

“Just give it time, I think it will come back,” she said.

If you’re still wary of shaking hands, Knorr said that there’s a tactful way around it.

“If you’re not comfortable you need to say ‘Oh I’m not comfortable just yet to shake hands, but it is so nice to meet you,’” she explained.

At the end of the day, you call the shots.

“Be upfront with them because you don’t want to be rude, especially if you’re meeting someone in a business situation,” Knorr said.

The consensus? Meet people where they’re at on the greeting scale, followed by a healthy dose of sanitizer.

“The feeling of touch is very important for some people, with a lot of people, with most people,” Knorr added.

Back in April, 2020, only 11% of people thought we should bring the handshake back, according to a Business Insider Poll.