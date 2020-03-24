Makeup date for Garth Brooks concert announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A makeup date for the concert at Bank of America stadium featuring Garth Brooks has been announced.

The concert, which was scheduled for June 13, will now happen on October 10, 2020. All tickets will be honored.

The concert was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Brooks released a statement.

“Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy.”

When tickets went on sale 74,000 sold in a matter of 90 minutes.