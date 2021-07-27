Major air show and fly-in kicks off in Wisconsin for aviation fans

OSHKOSH, WI. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin kicked off this week with record crowds after COVID canceled last year’s event.

Since 1953, the air show and fly-in have attracted hundreds of thousands of pilots and aviation-minded people.

This year focuses on the humanitarian side of aviation and how the industry can move people and cargo at a moment’s notice.

Many pilots from North Carolina made the journey to Oshkosh. Many attending for seminars on pilot safety and to volunteer for events aimed at exciting the next generation in aerospace.