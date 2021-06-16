‘Maintain history.’ Friendship 9 history kept alive being etched into Rock Hill restaurant

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Etched in the fabric of the dining area, are little facts of history from January 1961.

From the chairs to the wooden bricks on the wall – the details tell the story of how nine men were jailed after walking nearly a mile from Friendship College to McCrory’s Five & Dime on Main Street to stage a sit-in.

They were dubbed “The Friendship 9”.

“I always knew what this building was growing up,” Chef Rob Masone, owner of Kounter says. “My mom and aunts used to come in here and shop and get little trinkets and little birds.”

Now, Masone owns the building, and the restaurant inside: Kounter.

And its what he’s done on the inside that’s got the town talking.

“It’s very humbling to be in this building,” he said. “But this building is history that we just want to try to keep alive.”

The biggest detail of their history is a counter through the inspiration of one of the men who sat here: David Williamson.

“We really didn’t hone it in until I met with David Williamson one morning to do an interview and we were in the demo phase, and we had ripped off all the facade that was covering it up,” Masone said. “We exposed this pink top right here in the original laminate and he was kind of subconsciously… I don’t even know if he knew he was doing it but his fingers just kept rubbin’ on the counter. At that point, I know that we had to keep this in its raw form. We had to showcase it.”

That’s all Williamson, one of the members of Friendship 9 wanted.

“The thing that I thought was most important was that they were going to maintain the history of what happened during that period, so the people won’t forget,” Williamson said. You know, they’ll forget our names and everything like that but the actions and the reason we did those things, that’s why I was happy that he was going to restore it and make it back to the original surface.”

He sits in the same seat he was pulled out of because of his skin color, and he’ll be sure to tell you which one it is.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

“I know it by the count. I know its number 6,” he said.

And 60 years later, number 6 from the door has his name on it. Another fine detail of the restaurant.

“After all these years, I never expected anything like this,” Williamson says.

Another member of the historic group, Willie Massey, feels the same way.

“We thought that we could make sure that some of at least some of the Friendship 9 if we could hold on to that, that would be what we wanted them to see and do,” Massey said.

Now, 60 years later, these men are welcomed in the same location they were denied service. Along with everyone else from all walks of life.

“It’s cozy, it’s homey, it feels like a place that everybody is welcome, and that’s what we wanted it to be,” Masone adds.

To draw those people, Masone and his team host things like live action cooking at nighttime behind the counter to drive people to sit at the counter.

That turns into a conversation starter about the history of the building, especially for folks who’ve never even heard of the historical event.

“They’re coming from a new, hot and poppin’ place to eat dinner, which we surely appreciate,” Masone says. “But when they sit here and then our staff actually educates them about where they’re actually sitting, it becomes a very emotional experience. I can’t count on both hands how many times I’ve seen grown men sit here and cry.”

Its a history that will be passed down through generations long after each member has passed away.

Massey’s daughter, Jennifer Massey-Blanding is thankful for that.

“It is very exciting to know that, that is part of me,” she says. “I can say my dad is the one that marched down and sat down at the counter not only the Greensboro Four but the Friendship 9 and my dad was a part of that. And now my little one Addison, she’s going to school and telling her teachers about her Paw Paw and about the things that he did, and just the story that she remembers him telling her as a little kid up until now.”

“I think when he did that I think we’re all in this together,” Massey’s granddaughter, Addison Blanding added. “I think My Paw Paw is a great man and I know he’s doing a great job. We still have work to do. To do all of this stuff for everyone.”