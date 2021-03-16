Madison Cawthorn facing renewed sexual misconduct allegations from college

(Fox News) – North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a young rising star in the GOP, is facing renewed sexual misconduct allegations from women who say he put them in uncomfortable situations while in college, allegations which his office denies.

Such allegations were made last year, during the campaign, but a handful of women recently spoke out about Cawthorn, who at 25 is partially paralyzed, inviting them on “fun drives” where he would make sexual advances.

Fox News spoke to two of those women. The Washington Post, CNN and Buzzfeed also recently spoke with a number of women who made such allegations.

“These questions were repeatedly asked and answered during the course of the campaign,” Cawthorn’s communications director, Micah Bock, said in a statement to Fox News. “The voters of Western North Carolina responded to these allegations by giving Madison Cawthorn a 12-point victory over his opponent.”

