Lynx Gold Line delays add to growing list of Charlote construction projects failing to meet deadlines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another major construction project in Charlotte is being pushed back, according to officials.

Work on the City Lynx Gold Line will be delayed a few extra months, causing significant delays for people who rely on it.

According to the Charlotte Area Transit System website, Beatties Ford Road was supposed to open this Friday, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

It’s a $150 million transportation project with big promise for the area.

“We see this as a long term investment into the community,” a CATS spokesperson told FOX 46 as the project was getting ramped up back in 2015.

The Gold Line extension will connect Elizabeth to Charlotte’s historic West End. Construction started in 2017 with a completion date set for about a month from now.

CATS officials say the opening date is now delayed to sometime in early 2021. FOX 46 has covered the delays impacting the Elizabeth section at Hawthorne Lane.

#NEW I've looked at the history of projects by the Charlotte Area Transit System.



Original Gold Line: Delayed from end of 2014 to June 2015



Blue Line Extension: Delayed from August 2017 to March 2018



Gold Line Extension: Delayed from end of this year to early 2021.

“We are starting to see the tracks go into the ground and we are starting to see the finishing touches,” the Deputy Project Manager said back in September 2019.

He said the Hawthorne Lane Bridge would be open by April 2020, but it’s still closed.

“We are hopeful that it gets completed on time, or gets completed,” an Elizabeth neighbor said.

Charlotte’s historic West End, near JCSU, is also seeing significant delays. Beatties Ford Road at French Street was supposed to reopen back on May 1. Four months later, fences are still up and the road isn’t paved.

CATS is known for delays. The original Gold Line project from the Spectrum Center to Elizabeth was supposed to open by the end of 2014, but didn’t open until June of 2015.

CATS leaders blame the delays in construction on the contractor, who is blaming the delays on weather, protests and COVID-19.

