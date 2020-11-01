Lumbee Tribe pens letter endorsing Joe Biden for president

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Robeson County on Saturday, members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina penned a letter announcing their support of Joe Biden for president.

Members of the Lumbee Tribe cited President Trump’s “failure to fight for their community in the midst of this devastating crisis and highlighting Biden’s long-standing support for Tribal communities.”

The letter, authored by five Lumbee tribal members, highlights Joe Biden’s support

for Indian Country, including full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

“When President Trump visits Robeson County today, he will bring promises of resources and

recognition we as a tribe have sought for over 130 years. He will not be the first elected official to

make such promises, but he is the one using our generations-long quest for recognition to boost

his electoral chances.”

“In contrast, here’s what we have learned over many years: Vice President Joe Biden truly

supports full federal recognition of the Lumbee people. He did so as a Senator in 1992 and in the

first months of the Obama-Biden Administration in 2009, and he stands with us still today.

Nearly a month before President Trump, Joe Biden took action to reaffirm his longstanding

support of the Lumbee tribe’s push for federal recognition. And unlike Donald Trump, Joe Biden

is a man of his word.”

Read the letter below: