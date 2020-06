CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers before their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

It’s official, retired Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is back on the team, but in a new role.

On Thursday, he joined the Panthers’ front office as a pro-scout. The role will require a lot of film watching, something Kuechly did plenty of as a player.

As a scout, Kuechly will be tasked with evaluating players and preparing coaches for upcoming games.