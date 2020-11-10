Lucky for Life ticket sold in North Carolina wins $1,000 a day for life

Win becomes 4th time a North Carolina player has won the game’s top prize

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing produced a $1,000 a day for life top prize for one lucky winner who bought their ticket at a grocery store in Wake County.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans Food Market on Davis Drive in Morrisville.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 22-24-33-42-45, and the gold Lucky Ball number, 5, to beat odds of 1 in 30.8 million.

Winners of the Lucky for Life top prize have two options. They can receive an annuity of $365,000 a year guaranteed for the rest of the winner’s life, or take a lump sum of $5.75 million.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

Lucky for Life tickets cost $2 and offer players 10 ways to win a prize. Drawings are held on Monday and Thursday nights.

