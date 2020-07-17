Lowe’s adopts nationwide standard for customers to wear masks in all U.S. stores

Lowe’s announced Friday it is adopting a nationwide standard for all customers to wear masks or face coverings when shopping in U.S. stores effective July 20.

Lowe’s will offer free masks at the customer service desk of every store for customers who need them, while supplies last.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to advise masks and face coverings are an effective tool to combat the spread of COVID-19.

All Lowe’s stores will have signage at the entrances requesting that customers wear face coverings.

Since the early days of the pandemic, Lowe’s has taken several operational measures to support social distancing and offer customers shopping options, including in-store pickup, curbside pickup and expanded product availability on Lowes.com, as well as a number of initiatives to encourage social distancing including overhead reminders, signage and social distance ambassadors.

Lowe’s will also continue to provide hand sanitizer at store locations.

Lowe’s has required associates to wear masks since May and many Lowe’s locations operate where state and local authorities have required customers to wear masks.