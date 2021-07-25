Looking for a friend? Dogs available for adoption in Charlotte

Funny beagle tricolor dog lying or sleeping Paws up on the spine on the city park green grass enjoying the life on the sunny summer day. Careless pets life concept image.

(STACKER) – When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys, including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Charlotte on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

Petfinder

Mantis

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Boxer

– Organization: Blackjack Animal Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marshall

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Labrador Retriever

– Organization: Catering To Cats & Dogs, Inc.

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Martin

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Hound

– Organization: RescuedMe

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maura

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

– Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nino

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Black and Tan Coonhound

– Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Piper

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Shetland Sheepdog / Sheltie

– Organization: South Carolina Sheltie Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pogo

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Organization: Angela’s Ark

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rocky

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Hound

– Organization: North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Hound

– Organization: North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Roxie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Boxer

– Organization: You & Me Furever

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sakari

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Siberian Husky

– Organization: Catering To Cats & Dogs, Inc.

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sauer

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Terrier

– Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Scarlette

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Dalmatian

– Organization: North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shaw

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

– Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shea

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Corgi

– Organization: North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Simba

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Labrador Retriever

– Organization: Greater Charlotte SPCA

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Simon

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Labrador Retriever

– Organization: North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stella

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Organization: BTRTOC, Inc. (Boston Terrier Rescue Team)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sunflower

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Hound

– Organization: North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tlc Litter- Chili

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Labrador Retriever

– Organization: Catering To Cats & Dogs, Inc.

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tlc Litter- Lisa “Left Eye”

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Labrador Retriever

– Organization: Catering To Cats & Dogs, Inc.

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tlc Litter- Tboz

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Labrador Retriever

– Organization: Catering To Cats & Dogs, Inc.

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tucker

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Hound

– Organization: North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Winnie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Hound

– Organization: North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Yoda

– Gender: Male

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Organization: Catering To Cats & Dogs, Inc.

– Read more on Petfinder