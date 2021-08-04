Longtime Gaston County Sheriff to retire, leave Democratic Party

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Longtime Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger has announced he is retiring and leaving the Democratic Party, according to a statement.

Sheriff Cloninger has served as the sheriff of Gaston County for the past 16 years and would be up for re-election next year. He originally announced three months ago that he would run for the fourth time.

“First and foremost, I want every citizen of Gaston County to know it has been my upmost honor to serve you for over sixteen years as your Sheriff,” Cloninger said in the statement. “Gaston County is my home, and you are my friends. I have taken great pride by providing you public safety and help every day.”

In the statement, Cloninger said life can change in a very short time regarding his original decision to run for re-election.

“My brother’s health has deteriorated and the needs of my family and grandchildren have changed. My family has asked that I retire as your Sheriff,” he said. “This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. I have devoted the majority of my life to serving all of the citizens of Gaston County, but the time has come that I must put my family first.”

Cloninger currently had no opponent running against him.

“I have been informed and disappointed to know that the leaders within the present Gaston County Democratic party are actively recruiting an opponent for me in the March 2022 primary,” Cloninger said.

Cloninger said he has been a conservative democrat his whole life and he appreciates all the loyalty from conservative and moderate democrats in Gaston County over the years but explained why he is leaving the party.

“It saddens me that the same Democrat party that I grew up in, no longer exists,” Cloninger said. “Some of the new Democrats in Washington attack and degrade all Law Enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to protect the people and in return, are given no respect. This is wrong and unjustified.”

Cloninger will serve out the remainder of his term.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your Sheriff with your support and confidence in me,” he said. “I will continue to execute my duties until the time that a new Sheriff is sworn into office in December, 2022.”