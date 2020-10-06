Longtime accused “crooked contractor” Randy Briel arrested again

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– It’s been one year since Randy Briel agreed to build Janet Kearney a deck. What he left was a mess.

“Over here is where Randy Briel dug holes,” she said, pointing to two three-inch holes still in the ground.

She paid $4000 to extend a deck and enclose a second one with a roof. Neither job was done, she said, and what little work was performed was not up to code. Photographs provided to FOX 46 show a floating wood deck, held up by leaning poles resting on blocks of wood. Piles of wood are strewn about in another photo.

“Multiple times I called him to come back and finish the job,” said Kearney. “And he always had excuses.”

FOX 46 has been investigating complaints against Briel for years. That is how Kearney came to learn he wasn’t who he said he was.

“I know him as Dale Everette from Outdoor Envy,” she said.

Documents provided to FOX 46 show Briel used the name Dale Everette to solicit work through HomeGuide, a website to help consumers fined “trusted pros.” Kearney became suspicious and contacted FOX 46. After viewing our stories on Briel, she realized the man she knew as Dale was actually Randy.

“What did you think when you saw our stories?,” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant.

“I was shocked,” she said. “Because of the name, Randy Briel, was not the name he gave me and was not on our contract.”

VIEWERS RECOGNIZE BRIEL FROM FOX 46

Last week, a homeowner alerted FOX 46 that Briel was doing landscaping work on her property. She called Matthews police and Briel was arrested on Oct. 2 on an outstanding warrant. The Lancater County Sheriff’s Office wants Briel extradited to face fraud charges related to Kearney’s case.

“Thanks for being so dogged on this,” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein told Grant on Monday. He commended police for making the arrest.

Last year, Stein took Briel to court. In January, a judge ruled he could no longer do any contracting work in the state and must pay more than $330,000 in fines and restitution. The fact he is still taking jobs is a problem, according to Stein.

“That’s in violation of the court order,” he said. “And, so, we will consider whether to bring contempt [of court charges] against him.”

Stein added Briel “clearly…needs to be” in the criminal system.

OUTDOOR ENVY

Briel has changed the name of his company more than 20 times, according to the Better Business Bureau. Grant called the number listed for Outdoor Envy, the Charlotte landscaping company that Kearney called. A man who identified himself as Briel’s son, Dale, answered the phone. He admits paying his father to do landscaping and hardscaping jobs but does not believe that violates the court order.

“If somebody has a past they’re not allowed to work anymore?,” Dale asked.

“Well, there’s a court order that says he can’t,” Grant replied.

“He’s not allowed to do contracting,” Dale said.

Stein’s office views this as a violation.

“We believe Randy Briel is doing work as a ‘contractor,’ in violation of the Judgment,” said AG spokeswoman Laura Brewer. “We are investigating this. We also believe that landscaping/hardscaping falls within the definition of contracting work.”

A FOX 46 investigation found photos previously posted on Outdoor Envy’s website, purportedly of their work, have been lifted from other websites. A reverse Google image search reveals photos of decks, a pool, and backyard areas, that were from other states.

Those photos have now been removed.

A previous FOX 46 investigation found photos, supposedly of work Briel had done for his company Mega Decks, were taken from other websites without permission.

EXPLOITING A LOOPHOLE?

Randy Briel often uses third-party websites to solicit jobs. In Matthews, he advertised the business Mega Hardscapes, according to the company and one of Briel’s customers. The company removed the listing, saying the Briel, or his son, misrepresented the company’s ownership and violated the terms of the agreement.

Home Advisor says contractors go through a criminal background check, and state filings, licenses and Social Security numbers are checked. However, Briel’s business exposes a potential loophole, which is that not all employee names are screened.

Mega Hardscapes told Home Advisor that Dale Briel runs the company. Since Randy uses his son’s name, Dale, it is difficult to know who really runs the company. Dale has admitted to paying his father to do work, a fact that would go unnoticed by a criminal background check.

“There’s no question that these third-party websites are not perfect,” said Stein.

To protect yourself, Stein recommends:

Doing your own research

Googling the business name and owner

Checking for complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Attorney General’s Office

Looking at customer reviews

“You’re going to help consumers know that just because someone comes to your front door, they’re not a crook,” Stein said.

FOX 46 also asked Stein’s election opponent, Jim O’Neill, to weigh in but we did not hear back.”

ACCUSATIONS ACROSS THE CAROLINAS

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants Briel extradited back to South Carolina to face fraud charges related to Kearney’s case. After he was arrested Friday, Briel bonded out.

“There’s a lot of debris still left,” said Kearney, pointing to items still left behind by Briel a year later.

She ended up paying another $4000 to have her deck done right and to code. She hopes her case helps Briel stay behind bars.

“Honestly, thanks to you, that is why Randy Briel was arrested today, because, I would have never known who this person really was,” she told FOX 46.

HOME ADVISOR STATEMENT

“HomeAdvisor uses an extensive screening process to screen businesses and business owners/principals. We perform this screening when a business applies to join our network and, if the business is accepted, once again every two years following — or whenever concerns are brought to our attention. There is not a loop hole, Dale Briel violated our terms and conditions by misrepresenting the ownership of the company. We took action as soon as we were notified and are working with consumers who brought this to our attention.”- HomeAdvisor Spokesperson

NORTH CAROLINA AG STATEMENT

“We believe Randy Briel is doing work as a “contractor,” in violation of the Judgment. We are investigating this. We also believe that landscaping/hardscaping falls within the definition of contracting work. N.C. Gen. Stat. § 22C-1(1) defines “Contractor” as a “person who contracts with an owner to improve real property.” Subsection (2) of that same statute goes on to define “improve,” and included in the definition is to “landscape any real property…”

The judgment amount of $332,546 breaks down as:

restitution: $202,546

civil penalties: $130,000

We are still working on collecting on the judgment. No monies have been collected thus far. As to the courts ensuring that victims get repaid, it is up to the prevailing party to collect on a judgment, which can be time-consuming and difficult.” – AG spokeswoman Laura Brewer

