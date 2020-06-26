Long-time Lexington resident reflects on Civil Rights Movement

LEXINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If Johnnie Mae Tate could recreate her own world, she says things would be totally equal, but she learned at a very young age about the harsh realities of this very unequal world.

“One of my little best friends, she decided she didn`t want to be my friend anymore because her mom didn`t want her to have a little black friend.”

Growing up in Lexington during the 1960s, Tate witnessed one of the most monumental eras in American history.

“I lived in an area called Erlanger Colored Village,” Tate said. “We heard of the stories. We saw the protests. I remember my mom crying when President Kennedy passed away and Martin Luther King.”

Her father, a World War II veteran, always reinforced their family`s importance as people, despite how the world may view their Black family.

“We were just as equal as anyone else. He always talked about us being equal.”

That motivated Johnnie to be a leader amongst her peers. At Lexington Senior High School, Johnnie joined a diverse group of students making up her community`s youth council in the 1970s.

“I didn`t experience any type of racism because we were a group of kids in Davidson County. That wanted to make a difference.”

They marched the streets…and met with local officials about many different issues.

“Just involved to try and make Lexington different. Make it a more knowledgeable community about race.”

Johnnie never imagined that she’d see such familiar sights in 2020.

“It’s like a rerun. Marches like these would continue in 2020. Nonetheless, similar issues regarding race,” Tate said. “I’m not going to say Lexington hasn`t progressed because it has but there`s going to take a little bit more and I think when they had the George Floyd march just recently. I think that helped too.’

She says she`ll never forget seeing George Floyd killed on camera.

“I cried like a baby. I couldn`t believe I actually saw someone die in front of me like that.”

She believes more togetherness of people from all races. Is the only thing going to end this continuous and vicious cycle of hate.

“It has to be something that stops. It has to be some type of reform. Everyone goes to the streets and it’s this group against that group. Something has to change because this is constant.”