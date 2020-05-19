Long lines, wait times as salons, gyms open up across SC

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Hair salons, gyms and other close contact businesses are open again in South Carolina, and many people are already taking advantage of the businesses being back.

Chairs for extra seating brought out and lines of people were at many businesses in the Palmetto State Monday, as they opened their doors for the first time in weeks.

“I came to get my nails done. I’ve been here since 10:30 this morning,” Loraine Novak told FOX 46.

Novak says she’s thankful businesses are reopening. In fact, she waited three hours to get her nails done, but she also understands how serious COVID-19 is because she thinks she already had it.

“I think honestly I had it already in the middle of February. I was sick for 10 days and they said it wasn’t the flu, a few days earlier I had gotten sick at the airport after being stuck there for seven or eight hours.”

The new phase starting in South Carolina means things like, gyms, nails and hair salons, tattoo services

and massage parlors.

Faith Blom says it still feels too soon.

“My sister is actually a health care worker and we’re very worried that this is going to cause things to spike back, but if we don’t wash our hands and social distance we’re going to be in this state for longer than we want to be,” Blom said.

Blom is an employee at a local restaurant. She says her biggest concern is that a spike in cases puts her a risk to choose between continuing to come to work or taking care of her health.

“I’m actually type one diabetic, so I’m high risk, so when I came back I just wanted to see how it would feel and I didn’t feel like I could stay. Ultimately, I chose my health,” she said.

Others say reopening is long overdue and their just happy to see people getting back to business.

“But the economy has gone down and we need things to be stable again,” neighbor Christian Torres said.