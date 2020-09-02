‘Lock It or Lose It’: CMPD’s new gun safety initiative targets owners, offers discounted lock boxes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With hundreds of stolen guns out on the streets of Charlotte, CMPD is working to keep firearms out of the wrong hands. They say it starts with the legal gun owners.

Operation Lock It or Lose It is CMPD’s newest initiative targeting gun owners.

“The main goal of this campaign is to bring awareness,” CMPD’s Sgt. Warith Muhammad said.

Officials are urging gun owners to remove their weapons and lock their car doors. Right now, 462 guns have been reported stolen in Charlotte.

That’s down from last year, but CMPD says that number could continue to rise.

“Only through community collaboration, will we be able to see these numbers come down,” Muhammad said.

Authorities say more than 200 guns have been stolen from unlocked vehicles. some of them have been used in violent crimes

In the city’s latest thefts, an AK-47, AR-15, and two shotguns were stolen.

“These issues continue to impact our violent crime and challenges our ability to keep our streets safe.”

CMPD is now working with two community partners at Hyatt Gun Shop and Blackstone Shooting Sports where they will offer gun safe and gun locks at a discounted price.

“Everyone thinks that they’re not going to be victim, out of mind out of sight the reality of it is we’re not challenging the second amendment but at the same time we have a responsibility to secure those firearms.”

Securing your firearms, to help secure your community.

