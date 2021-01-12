Locally owned pharmacy prepping for COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Oakhurst Pharmacy is prepping for the COVID-19 vaccine distributions.

Greg Deese, owner of Oakhurst Pharmacy, said they had to jump through some hurdles to apply for distribution.

“I called the Board of Pharmacy. I called the state health department. I called the county health department,” he began. “Then I finally went back to my wholesaler where I get most of my medication from, and they helped guide me through the process to apply and get accepted.”

Deese has already started a waiting for those wanting to get vaccinated. The pharmacy plans to provide scheduled appointments only to keep the store less crowded and safe.

With the pharmacy being less than a year old, Desse said they’ve had to adjust quickly with the ongoing demands during the pandemic.

“I had to adapt because I didn’t realize COVID was going to be here. I did get familiar with Facebook and Instagram,” he explained.

Deese frequently posts Facebook videos to local community groups explaining the various types of COVID-19 tests and updates on vaccines.

Just a month ago, he started offering rapid tests.

“I started doing rapid antigen tests about a month or so ago. I’ve done several hundred, which for my small store is a good number.”

Deese is already prepared for when he receives the vaccine.

He said, “I’m probably going to be getting the Moderna. Those have to be frozen around 20 to 25 degrees below zero. I’ve got an extra freezer that came in, just for that reason. This will be solely for the vaccine. It supposed to be a separate entity.”

While he wants on the vaccine distribution update, he’s encouraging Charlotteans to support local pharmacies during this time.

“There’s no crowds here. You feel safe, you feel good about it.”

