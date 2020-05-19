Local woman who survived coronavirus donates plasma to help others

She was one of the first cases of coronavirus in charlotte and now she’s giving back in hopes of helping those who are sick.

Eight weeks ago, Brandi Rabon says she was feeling the worse she’d ever felt in life. She had a bad headache that quickly developed into more.

“I became ill on Wednesday March 18. I woke up with it. I was exposed at a church event, so this was long before the days of social distancing,” Rabon said.

She says she was exposed to the coronavirus by a patient who tested positive days after coming to church. She says at that point she was one of the first 50 at Atrium Health in Charlotte to test positive.

“The Atrium Health team…we really learned together and they just wanted to make sure that I was okay, mentally, emotionally and physically.”

For the next couple weeks, she would have virtual doctors visits so that she didn’t expose anyone to the virus. Rabon says she knew when she got better, she wanted to help others.

“I wanted to be able to redeem this situation and be able to give back. The saying is this is ‘we’re all in this together.’”

After 28 days symptom free, Rabon donated her plasma to One Blood in Charlotte. She says it’s the least she could do to save another life.

“I’m 45, I don’t have any pre-existing medical conditions, so I think it helps,” she said. “The vast majority of people are going to recover at home like me.”

Not only was COVID-19 a struggle, but Rabon says it helped her realize that she needed to pay it forward. She plans to donate plasma again in June. She says because of HIPPA, she doesn’t know who she’s helped, but that she was glad to do it.