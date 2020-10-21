Local veterans, Hudson angry over political attack ad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several local veterans, and a Gold Star family, are pushing back against a political attack ad they say is unfair.

“You have my brothers and sisters in arms in your heart daily and fight tireless for us,” said Retired Army Sgt. Mike Verardo, who served with the 82nd Airborne and his lost his leg in an IED attack in Afghanistan. “For anyone to say otherwise is just unfathomable to me.”

A Super PAC ad, funded by Democrats, accuses Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord) of having “skipped out on a vote to give our troops a hard earned raise.”

That commercial was rated “mostly false” by fact-checkers. It leaves out that Hudson was under a two-week quarantine at the time of the vote because he came in contact with someone with COVID-19.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“Had I been able to vote, I would have voted yes,” said Hudson at a virtual news conference Tuesday, surrounded by veterans. “Either way, these ads are lies and are meant to mislead the public on my record of helping to write this bill and to support our military.”

The vote to give troops a 10 percent hazardous duty pay raise passed the House by a wide margin as part of the National Defense Authorization Act back in July. The vote was 295-125.

Hudson’s opponent, Patricia Timmons Goodson, says through a campaign spokesman that Hudson could have voted by proxy. This year, the House voted to allow members of Congress to cast a vote for an absent member. Goodson’s campaign says 32 other lawmakers voted by proxy.

Hudson calls that “unconstitutional” and is part of a lawsuit challenging the practice.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE