Local venues getting creative to stay open amid pandemic

No weddings. No holiday parties. No New Year’s Eve bashes. Venues across the Triad have been left empty for most of 2020.

Event space owners are struggling to survive as restrictions continue, limiting the amount of people in one area, forcing weddings and parties to be postponed or cancelled.

“I always tell everyone Gray Gables is my first baby,” Danielle Cottrell said. “It’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”

Transforming the 122-year-old home in Summerfield was Cottrell’s passion project. She envisioned The Gardens at Gray Gables to be filled with celebrations of love.

For a while, it was. Blushing brides walked down the aisle, and loved ones packed the crowded dance floor.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed all of that.

“What do I worry about? Being able to feed my kids and take care of everything,” Cottrell said.

She’s holding on as best she can.

“I’ve had five events so far this year,” Cottrell said. “It’s been rough.”

Normally, there’s about 55 weddings a year at Gray Gables.

“It’s slowly starting to slip away, and it’s something that’s completely out of your control,” she added.

In Greensboro, an empty music room and dying garden in the backyard reminds James Keith of how busy the Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast used to be.

Especially during the holidays.

“When we opened Double Oaks, we opened it with a New Year’s Eve Gala,” he explained. “That has become a tradition with a big champagne toast at the end of the night.”

That won’t happen this year. The big, white historic home has been filled with life and laughter for the past five years.

But it’s been much quieter since March 2020.

“We’ve had only 30 events,” Keith said.

He’s lowered the heat and keeps the lights off when he can.

“The most difficult thing, for watching the revenue so rapidly fall off, was the immediate panic of trying to maintain the bills and the regular expenses,” Keith said.

Any money saved is money they need.

“We’ve lost a little over $100,000 so far this year due to the pandemic. It’s been pretty painful,” he said.

Keith and his wife were planning on finally turning a profit for the first time since they bought the home on Mendenhall Street.

Instead, they’ve forgone their salaries so they can keep their staff employed.

They’re just hoping things will turn around in the new year.

“Resiliency is a very valuable trait. I think Greensboro as a community has worked hard to show that,” Keith said. “I look forward to this ending so we can throw a big party and have a few drinks and giggle about the mess 2020 was.”