Local tax expert explains what’s happening to delayed stimulus checks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As second stimulus checks rollout, some are having a tough time knowing when to expect their money.

Chris Landis with Liberty Tax Service said this time around, tax companies have more questions than answers.

In the past three days, Landis said he’s received 300 calls from customers asking, “Where’s my money? Show me my money.”

He said during this second distribution, funds were distributed to bank partners – which redirected money from entering taxpayers’ counts directly.

“Individuals who worked with a tax company, such as Liberty Tax Service, their funds went to the banking partners that are being directly paid to them or through a paper check,” he explained.

This is another reason why those checking IRS.gov noticed an unfamiliar bank account under their information. Landis said his company was told officials are working on the issue, which could take up to 48 hours.

“If the client is not understanding what we’re communicating, we’re having them come to our tax office, we’re sitting down with them,” Landis said.

If for any reason you can’t go to an office, still contact your tax company. He said make sure to walk through each step under the “Get My Economic Impact Payment” on the website.

However, if for some reason there’s still an error and you didn’t receive your first stimulus check, there’s hope.

Landis broke it down, “The good thing with the new tax law coming out for 2020-2021 is that you get to balance that out and say, ‘hey, I didn’t receive my stimulus,’ and you can put that on your tax return, and they’ll give you that as part of your refund this year.”

For more information about stimulus checks, visit here: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

