Local small businesses to receive $35 million in grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Small business owners in Charlotte are able to get the financial help they need, thanks to a new approval from city council.

“I am so overjoyed,” said Bernetta Powell, owner of West End Fresh Seafood Market. “I am happy. I am so proud of this leadership.”

The small business owners almost can’t contain their excitement after hearing city council approved the use of $35 million in COVID-19 relief funds for small business grants.

“That $35 million will help all of us to be able to sustain and be able to keep our doors open,” said Coretta Livingston, owner of Venue at 1801.

Livingston hosts events in her venues. She has been issuing refunds for three months now, and is looking at hosting events with much smaller crowds than she’s used to.

“If things don’t get better soon, I have three locations,” she said. “I’ll have to close the doors to one of my locations, and I may have to close the doors to two of them.”

Like many other small business owners, Livingston needs money to pay the bills; she needs help.

“I’ve applied for everything that you can imagine,” she said. “Anything I saw come across my computer screen, but I haven’t seen any of that money.”

That $35 million is meant for small businesses that haven’t received help from the SBA or Golden Leaf.

Powell is already earmarking what she’d do with the money if she received the help.

“First, what we’re going to be doing is taking care of critical expenses,” she said, “you know like utilities, your lights, your water,” Powell continued. “Those things like that, and then also supplies: PPE equipment.”

Powell is hoping her business that’s been around for 22 years (one that survived ’08) will continue to thrive for years to come.