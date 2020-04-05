Pageland police chief has coronavirus

PAGELAND, S.C. — The Chief of Police in Pageland, South Carolina has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said this weekend.

Police Chief Craig Greenlee has been self-quarantining since March 27, since being diagnosed.

“With this sad news, it has brought much closer to home that COVID-19 is present in our community,” said Pageland Mayor Jason Evans.

Officers who came in contact with Greenlee are being ordered to quarantine and are being evaluated by the state Dept. of Health. Chesterfield County will be providing deputies to assist with operations.

“Thankfully, Chief Greenlee followed the advice of local and national leaders and self-quarantined at the earliest time. Pageland will weather this storm and I ask the public to shower the Chief and our community as a whole with its well wishes and blessings for a speedy recovery.”