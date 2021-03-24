Local restaurants struggling to find employees as business picks back up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement on easing several COVID restrictions came as good news for restaurants and bars across the Queen City. They’re starting to reopen after COVID forced them to cut back customers and hours. The bad news for many, however, is that they’re having trouble finding workers.

It’s a tale as old as time: When the economy tanks, people lose their corporate jobs and take a job in the food industry to make ends meet. But the coronavirus pandemic has brought on many unique circumstances, this one included.

Now restaurants in our area went from struggling to pay their employees to struggling to find employees.

When the restaurant Sea Level originally had to lay off their employees in the first shutdown, they were under the impression they would come back once the restaurant opened up again. But hiring manager Alex Flores said that wasn’t the case.

“Across the board, it has been really difficult to find people for any role in our restaurant, whether it’s front of house, back of house, even our management positions,” Flores said. “You know, when the pandemic hit, you know, there’s such a mass exodus in this industry and people have gone to other industries and found salary jobs, jobs with benefits.”

Flores says Sea Level is doing its best to attract new employees, even going so far as offering full health benefits for people working at least 30 hours a week.

So with these benefits and a surplus of jobs now available, why are people not chomping at the bit to work in the restaurant industry right now?

RJ Harvey, a restaurant consultant had some answers.

“People can make–you know, at least right now, as soon as plated packages are in place–can make a decent living with the stimulus packages,” Harvey said. “So the idea of going to a food service position where you’re going to need a lot of upfront training, you know, especially when you may have another job that you found in the meantime, as well as potentially getting some sort of government assistance.”

But with so many people now going out to eat again, restaurants are scrambling to meet the demand.

“Once things started picking up, we realized that we cannot really do much more work with the amount of staff that we have,” said Cindy Georgopoulos, owner of Little Village Grill in Uptown. “We’ve posted a couple of times on Facebook and just kind of put the word out there and we have had three applicants. Two did not pan out well, and one did.”

Along with that, the competition among restaurants to hire reliable servers is fierce. Sea Level actually held a two-hour hiring fair yesterday and only 12 people showed up. They hired eight of those individuals.