Local restaurants not imposing COVID-19 surcharge, but menu prices could increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some customers say they’ve been hit with a COVID-19 surcharge: would you pay it? That’s the question we’re asking after a Missouri man says he got his bill back with the new charge at the bottom.

They’re doing it because the cost to make certain dishes is going up. FOX 46 spoke with a local restaurant owner who supports it but wouldn’t call it the COVID-19 surcharge.

COVID-19 surcharge or no? Keith Smith represents the majority in this debate, saying he wouldn’t be too pleased to see that charge.

“I would feel slighted [and] probably go somewhere else,” Smith said.

He is one of many restaurant patrons FOX 46 caught up with who said they wouldn’t pay the expense if it showed up on their bill.

“When prices go up, you have to charge at least what you’re paying,” said Matt Wohlfarth, owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille.

But after the receipt showing the Missouri man’s sushi bill went viral, local restaurant owners like Wohlfarth are joining the conversation.

“If you were to buy any product, from anywhere, it’s just the market charges the retailer a certain price and they have to pass it on to the public. It’s supply and demand,” Wohlfarth said.

FOX 46 called several local restaurants to see if the COVID-19 surcharge is in fact happening here. Many owners admitted they would like to go up on pricing because foods like meat and seafood cost more, but they’re afraid of backlash.

In Cabarrus County, Gianni’s Italian Restaurant is doing an 18 percent surcharge. The owner there says it’s to pay servers making $2.13 an hour. The owner says she’s also letting customers know what they’ll pay beforehand.

“It’s the better thing for us because all of the people are working in different situations,” customer Marea Lopez said.

Several of you also weighed in on Facebook, with one viewer commenting, “I’d pay the check and wouldn’t patronize the restaurant anymore.”

Another comment says, “they better let me know upfront about any additional charges.”