Local restaurant serves up warm meals for police, first responders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors are continuing to get results for others during the coronavirus pandemic. This week, Red Rocks Cafe in Charlotte is preparing meals for first responders.

For the last couple months, these meals have kept Cornelius police going—both literally and figuratively.

“It makes us feel wonderful and let’s us know how much the community is supporting us as law enforcement officers here in Cornelius,” said Cornelius Police Chief Kevin Black.

Not only do the meals serve as nourishment, but they’re encouraging as well. In a time of much uncertainty, Chief Kevin Black says he is CERTAIN that the community supports first responders.

Every day for the last couple months, restaurants like Red Rocks Cafe have prepared dinner for first responders.

“I think we’re all feeling the same pain but we all want to help out to make the community better.”

So for every meal Herbert and his team gives, there’s a ‘THANK YOU’ written in as well. On Tuesday, Chief Black and his officers are thanking those who have taken the time to give back.

“This is a repeat visit by this local business. This is at least the fourth time they’ve been here, counting our day shift and our night shift. It’s just great to know that they’re supporting us and they know the struggles our officers are going through daily.”

Red Rocks has given back to police, firefighters and nurses, all serving on the front lines.