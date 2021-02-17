Local radio host remembers Rush Limbaugh as friend, mentor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte talk radio host is mourning the loss of his friend and mentor, Rush Limbaugh.

WBT Radio’s Brett Winterble, who hosts the afternoon drive time show, worked as a producer for Limbaugh for nearly a decade.

“He was the hardest working person I’ve ever seen in broadcasting. The show prep never stopped,” said Winterble. “He was kind and considerate and generous.”

Limbaugh, 70, died after a battle with cancer. His wife Kathryn announced his passing on his radio show Wednesday.

“Rush will forever be the greatest of all time,” she said.

Limbaugh was beloved on the right. Essentially creating conservative talk radio, he was the number one radio host in America for more than three decades.

Former President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, but his critics on the left often pointed to his controversies.

Most notably, Limbaugh’s short stint on ESPN came to an end after making racially insensitive comments about former NFL Quarterback Donovan McNabb.

Winterble says the man away from microphone stayed true to his roots.

“There was a lot of remarkable theatre on the radio,” Winterble said, “he believed everything he was talking about. It wasn’t for effect, by any stretch, but he knew how to entertain.”