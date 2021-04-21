Local psychic sees boost in business amid pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With unemployment numbers rising, stores closing their doors, and people and places struggling throughout the past year, there’s been a lot of uncertainty. That uncertainty, though, led to a boom in business for one industry, in particular.

It’s probably not the first type of business that would come to mind when you think of prospering during a pandemic: Psychic readings.

Behind Ed Carlton’s contagious cackle, lies a unique gift. He’s no wizard with a beaming crystal ball, but he can read people. In fact, he sees pictures of people’s past and present and uses the energy in front of him to take a peek into their future.

He’s a psychic and empathic medium and he’s carried out his uncommon craft for at least the past ten years.

“Through my hardest time, I saw a blessing in it,” Carlton said. So if I can use that to help other people– that’s what I do.”

Over the past year, he’s helped hundreds of others trying to escape and heal from their own hardships.

“Through our hardest times, we learn our strengths,” he said.

It’s that strength that has helped many of us get through the long days of sitting in the silence of isolation from the pandemic for the past year.

“The polarity of this world– there’s a plus and minus,” Carlton said. “The world was healing– it was beautiful outside, the colors were vibrant, but the people were hurting.”

COVID-19 created a longing for any kind of connection.

“When you lock people in a house, they have to look at themselves. There are no distractions.”

That lack of distraction is what led a lot of people to him, putting their trust into the mind of a medium and a psychic.

“I was getting a lot of emails and phone calls,” Carlton said.

He noticed a major increase in business when the pandemic hit, picking up especially this past November.

“But the sessions or the readings were fear-based,” he said. “’Am I going to lose my job? Am I going to be ok during this pandemic? Am I going to be sick?’”

In the wake of COVID, psychic businesses across the country saw a boom.

According to Google Search Trends, searches for the word “psychic” jumped to a one-year high during the week of March 8, 2020. That’s when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first started issuing guidance regarding COVID-19.

“People were worried, they lost their jobs, things were unsettled.”

There’s no doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a screeching halt.

“It was really stressful,” Candice Case said. “I thought, “Is this the end?’”

Case was one of the many searching for clarity during a tumultuous time.

“There was a huge disconnect and I felt very isolated,” she said.

While some used the pandemic to go paranormal– wanting to get in touch with their loved ones on the other side, others simply sought clarity. Someone who could clear up the confusion of an unknown future.

“Just knowing things will be okay and that we are all going to come out of this.”

For them, being in Carlton’s presence is quite therapeutic.

It’s like coming out of a therapy session,” Case said. “It’s comforting and you feel like you’ve got this — you have all these cheerleaders on the other side.”

The other side of a world in which even the smallest connection can bring so much calm.

“They’re here for a reason, because they want to believe,” Carlton said.