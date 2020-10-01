Local politicians react after President Trump appears to dodge opportunity to condemn white supremacy

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott is speaking up following President Donald Trump’s comments at last night’s debate when he appeared to dodge the question about condemning white supremacy.

“I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it I guess he didn’t misspeak,” Scott said.

Scott is a Black Republican senator who has backed President Trump from the beginning.

FOX 46 also reached out to other local elected leaders to see how they’re reacting to last night’s debate and specifically that one moment that went viral.

Now that the debate hangover has subsided, there are a few moments that stood out to voters, one being the moment President Trump told the far-right group the “Proud Boys” to stand back and stand by after being asked to condemn white supremacy.

“I don’t know who proud boys are, but whoever they are they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work,” Trump said.

Before President Trump left for a campaign stop in Minnesota, he worked to clarify comments he made in Tuesday night’s debate.

Some question Trump’s intention when he danced around the idea of explicitly denouncing white supremacy.

“His response, I think, was more of a reaction than it was strategic,” political science professor Susan Roberts said.

Roberts, says it’s hard to tell if the president’s comments were intentional or not.

“People have thought all along, are these tweets of Trump’s strategy or just random? And this is speculation on my part, but I think it was just off the cuff,” Roberts said.

Some would disagree. Including North Carolina house speaker Tim Moore.

“I think a firm statement that racism is not to be tolerated is always the best,” Moore said.

And when asked about President Trump’s comments when it came to condemning white supremacy, the Republican leader had this to say: “The bickering back and forth exhausted both viewers and politicians.”

Other politicians were in agreement.

“Our heads are spinning after this unprecedented, so-called debate,” Rep. David Price said.

“I don’t think the undecided voters learned anything except maybe they wanted no part of it,” Roberts said.

But it left some still wanting more.

“As painful as it might be, I’m going to tune in to the next two,” Representative Alma Adams said.

FOX 46 also reached out to republicans Dan Bishop and Thom Tillis about the president’s remarks. They weren’t available today. . The next presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15 in Miami, FL.

