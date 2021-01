CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- What is the 25thAmendment and how does it work?

Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor from Catawba College says its origins go back to the 60’s, and it wasn’t designed to be a punitive measure or some Julius Caesar type coup.

It was for medical reasons if the President became physically incapacitated, but in this case with President Trump inciting the mob, Bitzer says the application applies.

