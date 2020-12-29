Local police officers worried as COVID-19 hazard pay expires Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Hazard pay for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers and other first responders is set to expire Wednesday, Dec. 30.

“It was tough, it’s during the holidays. We didn’t get to do much because I had to isolate and stay home and then I have little kids that don’t understand why mommy can’t be around everybody else,” said Sgt. Odette Saglimbeni, who’s now battling COVID-19.

Sgt. Saglimbeni is a Huntersville police officer and can’t easily work from home.

“I lost my sense of taste and smell and I thought, ‘Oh that’s not good.’ So, I went and got tested and I was positive.”

Other police officers and first responders like Sgt. Saglimbeni are now at risk of their COVID-19 hazard pay running out.

CMPD officers and Charlotte firefighters are currently getting what’s called “premium pay” during the pandemic. It’s a five percent increase onto their base pay, but that hazard pay is set to expire on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

“The hazard pay helps at least to be able to alleviate any medical costs or any issues that help them to get through that scary moment,” said Yolian Ortiz, spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9, which covers Mecklenburg County.

“Right now we’re having higher rates of COVID in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina in general, and things are just not getting any better.”

