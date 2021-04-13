Local philanthropist donates $18M to YMCA of Greater Charlotte

Church services are held at the YMCA while churchgoers stay inside their vehicles in the parking lot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local philanthropist has donated $18 million to the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

The YMCA is calling the gift from MacKenzie Scott “transformational.” The donation is the largest gift the organization has ever received.

“Last year, as we quickly realized that COVID-19 was going to be a long-term crisis and we saw our revenues decline by $40 million, we knew we would need to be a different organization on the other side of the pandemic, with an evolved business model, and focused priorities,” said Todd Tibbits, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Charlotte. “Ms. Scott’s gift allows us to put those plans in motion, and in a bigger way than we had originally anticipated.”

Scott’s representatives say that the massive donation was provided because the Charlotte YMCA’s priorities align with her values: racial equity, upward mobility, gender equity and pandemic response.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Taking into account the YMCA’s existing plans and Scott’s request, an investment task force made up of community volunteers has recommended that the money be used to focus on breaking the cycle of poverty through health equity initiatives and youth and teen opportunity.

“I’m excited to see the Y team move forward with the recommendations, and I’m encouraged by Ms. Scott’s call for continued support for the organizations she’s chosen. We have a tremendous amount of important work ahead, and we cannot do it alone,” said Theresa Drew, board chair of YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

The organization says its initiatives will include healthy food and nutrition education, empowering community members to choose healthy options, increasing access to care and mental health services, and expanding chronic disease prevention services in underserved communities.

The initial focus will be on the West Boulevard and Beatties Ford corridors.

The opportunity initiatives for youth and teens will specifically focus on building support of annual donors to continue existing summer programs for youth and teens. They say this along with funding from the City of Charlotte, the organization will be able service and access to youth and teens who need it most.

The YMCA also says they plan to turn some of their locations into health equity campuses, where community members will have equitable access to resources and opportunities designed to promote overall health and well-being.

They say Scott’s gift is allowing them to make several long-standing plans a reality, as well as amplifying and growing resources in the communities.

“This is not a ‘one-and-done’ project – this is the beginning of an exciting transformation for our organization, and one that will require strategic partnerships and philanthropic investment to sustain this bold and catalytic vision in the years to come,” said Tibbits.