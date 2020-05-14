Local pharmacy testing brain health, providing suggestions amid pandemic

As many of us work to embrace a new normal in the pandemic, some may find their mental health being moved to the back burner, but one local pharmacy wants you to be mentally fit, and is now offering free brain testing.

Right outside of the RX Clinic is a station called the ‘Thrive test’. It’s a screening that gives you a brain health score based on memory and reflex.

The screening is completely free and takes ten minutes. You drive up and the test is already set up outside. The pharmacist will be ready to help you set up at the computer.

“For people who have lost their jobs, people who have lost loved ones, just anxiety, social isolation–all of these contribute to decline of brain function,” pharmacist Amina Abubakar said.

The pharmacy team at RX Clinic wants to make sure people know their mental health status during the pandemic, especially with this month being declared mental health awareness month by state health officials.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month,” said Dr. Mandy Coehn with NCDHHS.

That being said, FOX 46’s Destiny McKiever decided to sit down and get checked out at the testing station. She answered a few questions on this screen using something similar to a mouse. Then the results came.

It’s an easy ten-minute process that went well for some people but revealed a couple things, like a need for more sleep in Arthur Wilson’s case.

“I feel good. I’m glad I did take it and I know there’s areas I need to work on as I age,” Wilson said.

Once you find out your results, they come back immediately, the pharmacist will explain everything to you and give suggestions on what areas of your brain functionality could improve.

“We’re able to actually do very simple interventions with what we call modifiable risk factors and get back our brain health before it’s too late,” Abubakar said.