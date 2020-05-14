Local pastor agrees with Gov. Cooper’s stance on churches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Pastor Benjamin Hinton says churches are in a tough position they do want to get back to some since of normal, but they say rushing it could do more harm than good.

“We’re trying to think safety first,” Dr. Hinton said.

Hinton is a pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church. As the state gradually moves toward reopening, churches are still wondering when they will get the green light.

That simple question has now been accelerated to a lawsuit filed by Return America, a nonprofit that says Governor Cooper’s executive order is unconstitutional and churches should have the same opportunity to operate as restaurants and shopping centers.

“Our first priority is the welfare of our people, but as I see more people at Sam’s and Walmart and everywhere, we can go to church,” Dr. Hinton said.

Not all church leaders are singing from the same hymnal.

“He is trying to be a wise leader in leading our state especially when we look at the plight of New York and other state that have been tremendously hit,” said Dr. Hinton.

While the pastor doesn’t agree with a lawsuit, he does believe each church should be allowed to hold services with however many people they can safely accommodate, based on the physical size of the church.

“We could probably house 400 or more because our sanctuary seats 1,200 so we could easily do that, “he said. “I understand there may be churches in term of physical, some churches are able to be creative and set up, say for instance we have three places we can hold church.”

Hinton says he and his team have been working around the clock to determine a new normal for when congregations do return to their house of worship. This is to ensure the environment is as safe as possible.

“We are Christian, but we have to use common sense. We can do a wave offering and a viral hug and elbow bump with long sleeves, so we will practice those things, we won’t automatically jump back in.”