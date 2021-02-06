Local paramedics on the frontlines caring for mothers and newborns quarantined with COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Local hospitals have reported seeing more pregnant women with COVID-19 since the start of the year, and in Charlotte, Atrium Health has a unique program to care for COVID-positive moms with newborns.

The program is a part of Levine Children’s Pediatric Virtual Hospital.

Jay Fraccola, a member of Atrium Health’s Community Paramedic team provides medical care for COVID-positive mothers with newborns. His team conducts two at home visits 8-10 days apart.

“It’s mask, gowns, gloves, eye protection,” Fraccola said. “I’m working with COVID patients every single day.”

Dr. Brian Lurie, a pediatrician with Atrium Health, says the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that a baby be seen within 48 hours of discharge from the hospital nursery.

“We really want to keep these moms and these babies out of the office as to minimize the risk of COVID to others,” he says.

Dr. Lurie works on the newborn side of Levine Children’s Pediatric Virtual Hospital. He treats newborns of COVID-positive moms. He says only four babies out of about a hundred have contracted the virus.

Once a mom and baby are released from the hospital, a paramedic is sent to the house to perform a full exam.

“They have the equipment with them to video in a provider,” Fraccola said. “They can hook up their stethoscope to the computer so I can hear the heart through my computer. And then, we can see the baby through the screen and assess for things like jaundice.”

“We’re able to get a weight, measurements, everything that the doctors requesting. And then, you know, we can check vitals too,” adds Fraccola.

Fraccola says a big part of the visit is chatting with mom about things like sleeping and feeding. He says being in the home also allows them to see what families really need.

“We can actually see like, oh do you need more formula? Do you need this? What can we help you with?”

Atrium Health has social workers who can then deliver supplies to the home if the parents need it.

Dr. Lurie says the need for this program is growing. In the last month, doctors at Levine Children’s have seen an increase in COVID-positive mom’s delivering babies.

“I think it’s really good easing the burden for the parents who are COVID-positive and easing the burden a little bit for the health care system, trying to decrease the exposure by keeping these families in the house,” Lurie said.

In the meantime, Fraccola is happy to report that he recently received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.