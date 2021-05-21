Local organization working to revitalize historic Charlotte neighborhoods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- While many other things have slowed during the pandemic, home projects have not. Now, the material shortage is hitting local non-profits that are building homes for those who need help.

The Lakeview neighborhood in Charlotte has a history.

“No, you didn’t want to walk out on this street in night time, especially,” said Delores Miller.

Her grandmother lived in the neighborhood for years and Delores said, she’d come to Lakeview often.

“You couldn’t have your kids out playing safely in the yard,” she said.

But what was happening on Friday wasn’t about the past.

“I’m trying not to cry about it,” said Delores. “I’m just so excited.

Her grandmother’s home, her home, is getting a makeover thanks to Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte.

“You name it, this house needs it,” said Beth Morrison, the Executive Director of Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte.

Morrison said, she’s worried that it might become too expensive to start the other 15 projects they have planned for the Lakeview Neighborhood. Prices of the materials they normally use have doubled, even tripled, in some cases.

“Do we say no to a house that needs a lot of central work and sub floor because just the price of doing that is too much?” said Beth.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Beth said they are hoping to raise tens of thousands of dollars in June to help fund future projects. She said they’re hoping people will partner with them and start fundraisers of their own.

“It’s really critical,” said Beth. “We have 15 houses to repair in this neighborhood and we don’t yet have all the funding we need to do that.”

Beth said, they aren’t just rebuilding homes in Lakeview, they’re investing in the future.

“I’m always going to think about somebody loved me enough to care to help me- that’s all. Just so much gratitude,” said Delores.

If you would like to donate, click here.