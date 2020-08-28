Local organization working to help Ronnie Long post-exoneration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been 24 hours since Ronnie Long was released from prison, but the fight is not over.

There were lots of tears, hugs and chanting as Long walked out of Albemarle Correctional Facility after 44 years on Thursday.

He was convicted in 1976 of first-degree rape and burglary by an all white jury. Since then, he has maintained his innocence and gained support from those in North Carolina and around the country.

While he’s now a free man, FOX 46 is told he still has a long road ahead of him.

“One day I would be standing here where I am right now and I never gave up that hope,” Long said as he spoke to media Thursday.

Much has changed in the 44 years since he entered prison and although he’s now free, challenges are ahead.

“The expectations are, why haven’t you gotten a job. Why are you still sad, how come you don’t want to leave your house, why do you keep organizing the same two-feet of space?” Jennifer Thompson said.

Jennifer Thompson is the founder of the Healing Justice Project, an organization that focuses on post exoneration healing and recovery.

“These people were coming out of prison and at best given a bus ticket or a $50 gift card to go to Walgreens or taken out for a steak dinner and that was it.”

Thompson knows firsthand the impact of wrongful convictions.

In 1984 she was raped in her own apartment and in 1985, a suspect, Ronald Cotton, was convicted, but then 10 years later, new DNA evidence proved cotton didn’t do the crime.

Thompson is familiar with Ronnie Long’s similar story and has reached out.

“Part of what I’ve done is supporting him, letting him know that I am out here,” Thompson said.

The Healing Justice Project has resources online written by other exonerated men and women, as well as a healing retreat with peer support. To learn more, click here.

