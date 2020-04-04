Local organization handing out hot meals for families, books for kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everyday FOX 46 brings you the stories of people working to get results for their neighbors. For one community that means healing the city through meals and even books.

“It means quite a bit. It helps people that don’t have anything,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

One-by-one hot breakfast meals were packed into bags. Each person given enough for their entire family. For some that meant two meals, for others it meant seven, but to all of them it was a reminder that someone in the community cares.

“There’s lot of support and help and it shows that not just one person but lots of people care to get it all going,” James Black said.

“I cannot explain the joy I feel knowing that we’re pouring into the house we’re helping kids get food and normally they wouldn’t have food because they’re home by themselves,” said Greg Jackson, who’s been working the tables.

Heal Charlotte partnered with Uptown Yoke to get results in the community. Through this partnership, the organization is able to serve 100 meals for breakfast and now dinner, but it’s not just food they’re serving. Kids are also coming through are able to get books as well.

“We’re feeding their brains too. We know that video games will get boring for the kids and we want to make sure reading is a part of their day, part of their curriculum,” Jackson said.

For those stopping through, they say it’s times like this when you see the good come out in the community as people rally around and make sure no one goes without a hot meal.

“Maybe we needed something like this to get people together,” neighbor Tim Hill said.

This neighborhood is just one stop along the journey as local organizations continue to get results in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It shows that it helps out, and they care,” said Black.