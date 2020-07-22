Local non-profit helps Charlotte neighbors struggling to make rent due to pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Evictions are once again being enforced in Mecklenburg County, but help is available for some renters struggling to pay the bills during the pandemic.

Crisis Assistance Ministries was assisting before the pandemic but now the number of people in need is nearly double. The nonprofit says it’s their mission keep a roof over the heads of families that come through their doors

“When I drove downtown and I saw blue tents. It was a lot of people sleeping in those tents and on the street. I would have a blue tent myself if it wasn’t for crisis ministry,” Tanisha Turner told FOX 46.

Turner says she knows all too well what it’s like to be short when it comes to her bills. Last year she was homeless and living in her car.

She says it was help from the nonprofit crisis ministries that turned things around, and that if they hadn’t stepped in, she might not be in the position to make it through the pandemic almost financially unscathed.

“They assist. They help. They put themselves last and think about the people they serve,” she said.

Now the need for that service has nearly doubled.

“The number of people seeking assistance the number of people coming to seek rental or utility assistance,” said Liana Humphrey with Crisis Ministries.

This time last year the average amount needed to help someone get back on their feet was $400. Now the requests are three times that because of COVID-19.

Humphrey says it’s important to keep families in a home — but recognizes the need for landlords to stay afloat as well.

“The landlords need to stay in business and the tenants stably housed. We don’t want landlords to go out of business because there’s already a housing crisis in Charlotte.”

Monday eviction trials started in Mecklenburg County after a one hundred and twenty day suspension.

Crisis ministries says it’s hopeful more can be done to help families before the eviction process.

“The goal of that is to collectively come together and help tenants and landlords avoid the court eviction process which is costly and traumatic for all involved,” Humphrey said.

Crisis Ministries says they’re always accepting cash donations to help families in need and the court is in need of people with legal backgrounds to help represent tenants in the eviction cases.