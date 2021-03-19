LIST: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Charlotte

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic.

Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive rent in Charlotte using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the Zillow Observed Rent Index as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see whether your zip code made the list.

realtor.com

#30. 28054 (Gastonia)

– Typical rent: $1,497

— 2.7% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.7%

— #10 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +32.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 175 Ranlo Ave, Gastonia 28054 ($2,250, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#29. 28203 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,505

— 2.1% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -4.0%

— #3 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +9.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 606 Olmsted Park Pl, Charlotte 28203 ($6,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#28. 28056 (Gastonia)

– Typical rent: $1,519

— 1.2% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.2%

— #25 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +24.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 5612 Amelia Ln, Gastonia 28056 ($2,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#27. 28209 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,519

— 1.2% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -1.3%

— #4 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +14.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 4401 Barclay Downs Dr Unit C6, Charlotte 28209 ($5,750, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#26. 28025 (Concord)

– Typical rent: $1,532

— 0.4% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +8.9%

— #6 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +31.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 7454 Boulaide St SW, Concord 28025 ($2,250, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#25. 28227 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,544

— 0.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +8.0%

— #8 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +31.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 8117 Tremaine Ct Apt E, Charlotte 28227 ($950, 2 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#24. 28273 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,553

— 1.0% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +2.8%

— #32 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +20.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 12312 Verdant Ct, Charlotte 28273 ($2,700, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#23. 29707 (Fort Mill)

– Typical rent: $1,556

— 1.2% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +2.1%

— #33 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.7%

– Pictured (for rent): 5030 Nighthawk Dr, Indian Land 29707 ($2,395, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#22. 28214 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,563

— 1.6% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +10.1%

— #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +33.7%

– Pictured (for rent): 7217 Kavan Hunter Dr, Charlotte 28214 ($2,400, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#21. 28270 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,567

— 1.9% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.1%

— #35 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 4006 Raven Rock Ct, Charlotte 28270 ($2,500, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#20. 28213 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,575

— 2.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +6.8%

— #16 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +32.7%

– Pictured (for rent): 438 Blue Rock Dr, Charlotte 28213 ($2,995, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#19. 28215 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,580

— 2.7% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +10.7%

— #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +39.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 6721 Good News Dr, Charlotte 28215 ($2,200, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#18. 28202 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,593

— 3.6% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -4.3%

— #2 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +3.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 230 S Tryon St Unit 1303, Charlotte 28202 ($4,500, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#17. 28117 (Mooresville)

– Typical rent: $1,596

— 3.8% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +6.0%

— #21 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +20.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 124 Little Acorn Ln, Mooresville 28117 ($7,500, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#16. 28110 (Monroe)

– Typical rent: $1,601

— 4.1% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +9.1%

— #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +25.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 1032 Ellington Downs Way, Monroe 28110 ($2,350, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#15. 28105 (Matthews)

– Typical rent: $1,619

— 5.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.7%

— #9 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +27.7%

– Pictured (for rent): 3601 Savannah Hills Dr, Matthews 28105 ($3,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#14. 28269 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,635

— 6.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +8.8%

— #7 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +29.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 4722 Beech Crest Pl, Charlotte 28269 ($2,600, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#13. 28031 (Cornelius)

– Typical rent: $1,656

— 7.7% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +9.7%

— #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +27.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 21008 Lagoona Dr, Cornelius 28031 ($2,700, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#12. 28210 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,672

— 8.7% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.9%

— #34 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.9%

– Pictured (for rent): 4620 Piedmont Row Dr Unit 513, Charlotte 28210 ($3,400, 2 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#11. 28211 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,684

— 9.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +0.1%

— #37 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +21.9%

– Pictured (for rent): 4300 Sharon Rd Apt 418, Charlotte 28211 ($10,111, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#10. 28277 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,700

— 10.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -0.5%

— #5 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +10.7%

– Pictured (for rent): 9501 Greyson Heights Dr, Charlotte 28277 ($6,995, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#9. 28278 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,700

— 10.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.8%

— #27 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +18.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 13620 Glen Abbey Dr, Charlotte 28278 ($2,800, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#8. 28226 (Charlotte)

– Typical rent: $1,705

— 10.9% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.4%

— #24 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +23.3%

– Pictured (for rent): 1721 Lost Tree Ln, Charlotte 28226 ($2,495, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#7. 28079 (Indian Trail)

– Typical rent: $1,714

— 11.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.3%

— #14 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +19.9%

– Pictured (for rent): 1010 Augustus Beamon Dr, Indian Trail 28079 ($2,400, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#6. 28078 (Huntersville)

– Typical rent: $1,736

— 12.9% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.1%

— #26 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +17.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 10115 Andres Duany Dr, Huntersville 28078 ($2,500, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#5. 28037 (Denver)

– Typical rent: $1,757

— 14.2% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.4%

— #12 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +23.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 1840 Hagers Point Ln, Denver 28037 ($8,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#4. 28134 (Pineville)

– Typical rent: $1,775

— 15.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.6%

— #11 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +26.9%

– Pictured (for rent): 7024 Blu Rail Way, Pineville 28134 ($2,395, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#3. 28104 (Matthews)

– Typical rent: $1,853

— 20.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.6%

— #31 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 6008 Grassy Knoll Cir, Stallings 28104 ($2,045, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#2. 29708 (Fort Mill)

– Typical rent: $1,880

— 22.2% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.8%

— #29 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +7.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 1118 Drayton Ct Unit 125, Fort Mill 29708 ($2,400, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#1. 28173 (Waxhaw)

– Typical rent: $2,214

— 44.0% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +6.0%

— #20 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +17.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 2000 Lily Pond Cir, Waxhaw 28173 ($2,450, 4 bedrooms)