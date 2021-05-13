Zack’s Hamburgers in Charlotte adding to its list of cameos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina is taking back their title as Hollywood of the East one day at a time.

Zack’s Hamburgers isn’t just famous for their food, they’re also famous for their charm. Another movie is filming at the famous hamburger joint on South Boulevard in Charlotte.

The owner, George Demopoulos, says this restaurant has been in his family’s ownership for decades.

“Dad and mom started in 1975. And I’ve been working here since I was 15,” said Demopoulus.

Demopoulus is now the owner of Zack’s Hamburgers, a title he has held since 1990.

“My son is Zach, and my brother was named Zach, and great grandpa was named Zach, and four other first cousins names. And the only thing there’s never been a Zack here that owns it.”

This little family owned business has gone from burgers to the big lights of Hollywood in the past few decades.

“12 years ago started off with a NASCAR commercial. And from there, the scouts that were involved, they would, you know, bring things by me, George, can we do this? Can we do that?”

Zack’s has now been a part of several movies and tv shows, including Homeland, American Animals, Bandshee, and commercials for the Olympics.

“Life goes by pretty fast. But you know, when you enjoy what you do, it makes a big difference and and then just fulfilling the responsibilities you have to do your best,” Demopoulus said.

Although the movies and cameras are glamorous and exciting, Demopoulus said the employees and customers are what really makes this place feel special.

“I love my regulars, I know a lot of people by first name, so it’s good to see people you see on a regular basis, you know hi hows it going, and so you get to be included in just a little part of their life,” Skylar, an employee at Zack’s, said.

And customers keep coming back, no matter how young or old.

“It’s been fun over the years to see the generations of people. And they still come back and say, Well, I, I came when I was young. And now I’m bringing my little one. And so it’s kind of fun to see that too,” Elaine Demopoulus said.

Zack’s will be closed through the weekend for filming but will be back open on Monday.