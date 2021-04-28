You’ve got mail, and you may now have to trek to get it

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tim Denner says his community’s mailboxes remind him of the days when he lived in an apartment.

“I had never seen it before,” he said, as he dropped off a letter. “Our last house had a regular mailbox.”

Soon, all new homes could have community “cluster mailboxes” instead of the traditional ones that are typically attached to a home or on the curb.

“Do you miss regular mailboxes?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“It doesn’t really matter to me,” said Denner. “As long as the mail gets to the right place, I’m fine.”

The measure is meant to be more efficient for drivers and a way for the US Postal Service to save money. Last year, USPS lost more than $9 billion. In an effort to save money it is now requiring home builders and developers to install cluster mailboxes at new developments. Officials say the change will cut down on gas, vehicle wear and tear, and the number of mail carriers needed to do the job.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The North Carolina Home Builders Association has publicly criticized the rollout, saying USPS failed to notify builders with some finding out mid-construction. Others worry what this will mean for senior citizens and the disabled. In a statement, USPS tells FOX 46 it considers different delivery method requests on a case-by-case basis for people who qualify for a hardship.

“We have a responsibility to provide that service in a fiscally responsible way,” a USPS spokesperson said in a statement. With more than 1 million new delivery points added to our network each year, centralized delivery allows for the most efficient method of delivery.”

Denner now gets an electronic notification that his mail has arrived. He says as long as it’s delivered, he doesn’t care how.

“I guess if it makes it easier for them,” he said, “I don’t have a problem with it.”

USPS Statement

“The Postal Service has always considered changes to mode of delivery for individual customers [who] qualify for a hardship, which are considered on a case-by-case basis.”

“The Postal Service is proud to serve the American public and fulfill our Universal Service Obligation to provide mail delivery to all areas of the country. We have a responsibility to provide that service in a fiscally responsible manner. With more than 1 million new delivery points added to our network each year, centralized delivery allows for the most efficient method of delivery.



It has long been the policy for homeowners or developers to request and receive advance approval of the delivery location and mode of delivery from the local Postmaster or designee. We actively notify city and/or county planning agencies to provide information to developers and other interested parties at the earliest possible opportunity in the building process. Information to establish or extend mail delivery is readily available from the local Postmaster.

Cluster Box Units (CBU), which have been the standard mode of delivery for most new home communities for approximately 15 years, offer numerous advantages to customers and the Postal Service as outlined in the Developer’s Guide for Centralized Delivery. For example, CBUs offer a safe and secure option for customers who do not retrieve their mail on a daily basis when combined with Informed Delivery. Informed Delivery is a feature which allows registered residential users to view digital images of their incoming mail.”