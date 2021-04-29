‘You’ll get something special’: Best Buddies connects friends of all abilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte teenager is using her voice in a unique way. She’s doing it during a tough year for everyone and Zoe Calhoun wants people to remember the kindness of a friend goes a long way.

“I love being a part of Best Buddies,” Zoe proudly explained.

Making friends hasn’t always been easy for the 19-year-old.

“I was bullied a lot in school. It’s hard. You’ve got to forgive them because they don’t know what you’re going through,” said Calhoun.

The Charlotte teenager was born with Williams Syndrome which doctors discovered when she was 12 months old.

“Zoe gets so excited when she’s helping someone else. She knows the struggles and wants everyone to live a full and happy life,” Angi Calhoun said about her daughter.

Zoe wants everyone to know about Best Buddies NC. She’s an ambassador for the non-profit,

“We find our friends without disabilities are getting as much as our friends with disabilities. We want to create the next generation to be inclusive,” explained Tammy Medlock, the state director for Best Buddies NC.

The group connects people of all abilities and creates opportunities centered around friendships for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“What we have found is individuals with disabilities are often excluded and feel alone during any given year but you add a global pandemic and it’s been really tough,” Medlock said.

The pandemic separated so many people but it’s a feeling families like the Calhouns are all too familiar with.

“It’s isolating and people say we haven’t been able to see our friends or do this or that. Well, welcome to our life. That’s normal. This has only been a little change for us,” Angi Calhoun said.

Zoe dedicates her time to speaking to other students at schools around the state. She wants her words to inspire new Best Buddies chapters at schools. Since the program launched in North Carolina, Zoe started two chapters at different schools.

“People with IDD have a lot to offer. If you open your heart and time to someone who needs it, you’ll get something special too,” Zoe said.

Zoe will always have space in her heart for another good friend.

Pre-pandemic, the group helped around 600 people in Mecklenburg County. Numbers dropped over the last year but they are hopeful with school starting back more people will get involved.

Best Buddies NC will host its friendship walk in person on May 1st at Symphony Park. If you’d like to learn more about the non-profit or how you can start a chapter at your school, click here.