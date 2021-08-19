‘You have to be perfect.’ Mocksville woman aims to defend World Skeet Championship

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homegrown champion from the Carolinas is preparing to defend her title as the best skeet shooter in the world.

22-year-old Victoria Stellato competes against shooters that are sometimes more than double her age, but that hasn’t stopped her from winning more than a dozen different regional, national and international competitions.



Right now Stellato is preparing for the World Skeet Championships, which are held every fall in San Antonio, Texas. About 800 competitors are expected at the competition.



Skeet shooting is so fast, when you blink, you’ll miss the target. Stellato has been shooting for more than a decade, starting when she was 11-years-old.

“I used to go with my grandpa. He was a lieutenant in New York, so when I would go up and visit him he would take me out to the range to shoot pistols and rifles,” said Stellato.

Stellato joined the Rowan County Wildlife Association at a young age, learning from other club members how to shoot competitively. She took home her first ladies world championship at 13-years-old.

“When I first started it was very much women competed together and men competed together. Now it seems like it’s a lot more together and we are all competing in one pool,” said Stellato.

Of the 800 shooters at the World Skeet Championships, Stellato estimates at least 100 or more are women. The competition remains fierce against all competitors, no matter their gender.

“In order to win you have to be perfect,” said Stellato.

As the old saying goes, practice makes perfect. Stellato has already started preparing for the October championships.

“Right now I am trying to put some muscle back on. I got sick in the winter and lost all of my muscle so I am trying to build it back up,” said Stellato.

The shotgun she uses weighs about 11 pounds.

“It’s about a tenth of my body weight, so holding that up gets tiring,” said Stellato.

It can be exhausting, but it’s not impossible. Although Stellato learned a lot of what she knows about shooting from men, she is passing on her own advice to other women.

“Sometimes you’re going to fall on your butt and you’re not going to do well compared to the men, but always keep trying pushing yourself and look at the men and say, Oh I wanna be better than they are. Don’t look at the women and say, ‘Oh I wanna be better than them,” said Stellato.

Skeet shooting is so competitive that competitions often end in a “shoot out’. The winner often never misses a skeet.



The World Skeet Championships will be held October 1-8.