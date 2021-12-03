‘You don’t want anyone to die.’ Iredell County deputies recognized after using Narcan to save driver’s life on Interstate-77

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A team of Iredell County deputies are being recognized after using Narcan to save a driver’s life on I-77.

Deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team say they were alerted about an erratic driver near the Tomlin Hill Road exit on Tuesday. They say that driver later turned into the I-77 rest area and crashed into the guard rail and trash cans, eventually coming to a stop facing the wrong way on the northbound entrance ramp. When deputies got to him, they say he was unresponsive.

“You definitely have a little bit of everything – a little bit of adrenaline, a little bit of fear. Of course you want to save someone’s life. You don’t want anyone to die,” said Lt. Gary Simpson, who was one of the responding deputies.

Despite an exponential increase in overdoses since the opioid epidemic, the ICE team says they don’t often have to administer Narcan. Typically, EMS personnel administer it.

“27 years in law enforcement and us on the interstate, we’ve actually had to do this three times over the last couple of years,” said Lt. Simpson.

Despite not utilizing their Narcan kits often, he says they are trained for when the moment arises.

“[We] located some drug paraphernalia and a small baggy with what appeared to be a brown, powdery substance, which we know through our training experience is probably heroin or fentanyl mix,” said Lt. Simpson.

After locating the drugs and realizing the driver had likely overdosed, the team administered their first dose of Narcan. Through their training, they knew that Narcan only works on those who are breathing, so they then administered rescue breaths and airbag flow to help the Narcan get into the driver’s system. After the second dose of Narcan, the driver regained consciousness.

Sheriff Darren Campbell says the deputies most likely to encounter drugs carry around Narcan. In this case, he says the ICE team did exactly as they were trained.

“That was potentially a motor vehicle wreck that could have hurt other people. That’s one thing I’m glad they were able to intervene with that. But also to save a life. That’s what we’re here for,” said Sheriff Campbell.

The Sheriff says he hopes to expand the Narcan program in his department. Right now, he says he’s battling budgetary restrictions and fewer grants available since the pandemic.