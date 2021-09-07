York County Sheriff: Suspect in custody after chase ends in crash in the Lake Wylie area

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect has been taken into custody after deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office said he led them on a chase that ended in a crash in the Lake Wylie area.

The YCSO said the suspect, who was described as a thin white man, wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts with short black hair, ran from his vehicle after wrecking it at HWY 274 at Handcock Crossing in Lake Wylie.

It’s unknown at this time why deputies were initially pursuing the vehicle.

A K-9 Unit was used to track down the suspect who was taken into custody without incident a short time later.

The YCSO said traffic in the area will be slow-moving as crews work to clear up the wreck the suspect was involved in. Check back for updates on this developing story throughout the day.