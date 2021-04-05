OPERATION HOME ALONE: 10 charged in York County child sex exploitation undercover operation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders in York County held a news conference on Monday regarding a weeks-long child exploitation investigation.

Ten suspects labeled as child predators have been arrested, the York County Sheriff’s Office announced. Victims between the ages of 10 to 17 were targeted online.

Deputies said the suspects most likely have been offenders in the past. Suspects included a large haul driver for a prominent shipping company.

Multiple agencies participated in the investigation including the FBI, Homeland Security, US Secret Service, York County, Rock Hill, and Fort Mill police.

Authorities said a local police officer posed as an underage female. They cautioned parents to monitor their children’s App use, including Tik Tok. About 25 to 45 officers worked this operation each day, the sheriff’s office said.

A vacant home in Fort Mill was used as a staging area for the undercover operation. The investigation began in March 2021 with planning well before that, detectives said. The ‘heart’ of the operation was on March 14.

Suspects are from the Charlotte and Chester areas. Eight of the ten men arrested have since bonded out, according to the sheriff’s office.