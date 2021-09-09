Yiasou Greek Festival kicks off Thursday in Dilworth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Car after car. “How are you guys?” asked Nick Ballas.

Order after order.

“Enjoy, they’re fat free!” said Virginia.

The food may be what’s driving people to the Yiasou Greek Festival, but there’s a whole other reason why they keep coming back.

“I always look forward to seeing your smiling face every year,” someone told Nick in the drive thru.

Nick has been working the festival since it began 43 years ago. Virginia has too. In fact, all the people who run it are volunteers with the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte.







“It’s been so positive,” said Nick. “I’ve got to say this and that’s helped us because we were worried and upset because we want to make it a nice experience.”

The festival is a drive-thru for the first time in 43 years, but there are some things COVID can’t take away.

“I guess it’s passion,” said Nick. “It’s passion or our faith, and passion for our community and also in the Charlotte community.”

The festival goes through Sunday, September 12.